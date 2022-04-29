English
Linkage between Calcium supplements and earlier death

Calcium supplements and earlier death

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- In a recent study, researchers at the University of Vienna reported a link between calcium supplementation and premature death in older people with cardiovascular disease risk.

They tracked the heart health of 2657 patients (average age 74; 42% women) with mild to moderate aortic stenosis between 2008 and 2018: the average monitoring period was more than 5.5 years.

The finding shows that those taking supplements had significantly more diabetes and coronary artery disease than those not taking supplements. They were also more likely to be taking statins, warfarin, and phosphate binders (to limit phosphorus absorption), to have had a coronary artery bypass graft and to need kidney dialysis.

Source: bmj journal

