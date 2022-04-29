Seyyed Ammar Hakim: International community should take a serious stance against Israeli aggression

SHAFAQNA- “Today, we call on the international community and its human rights organizations to take serious positions to stop the illegal expansion of the Israeli regime, its policy of stealing lands and destroying Palestinian farms and gardens, and building settlements on them,” Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement said.

Sayyid Ammar Hakim, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, issued a statement on the occasion of World Al-Quds Day, saying: “Palestine and the issue of its people are not specific to the Palestinians themselves, but it is also for the Arab and Islamic ummah and is a humanitarian issue.”

He said: “Holding the International Day of Al-Quds emphasizes the rights of the Palestinians and awakens the human conscience, and warns the free people of the world about the dangers of stealing Palestinian lands, normalizing relations and ultimately eliminating the rights of the Palestinians.”

The statement said: “Today, we call on the international community and its humanitarian and human rights organizations to take serious action to stop the Israeli regime’s illegal expansion, its policy of stealing land and destroying Palestinian fields and gardens, and to build settlements on them.”

According to ISNA, the leader of the Iraqi national wisdom movement said in his message: “Al-Quds is the third holy land of Muslims, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, and the Prophet (PBUH) ascended to heaven from it, and it is the first Qibla of Muslims.”

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement emphasized that the revival of World Al-Quds Day emphasizes this right and keeps its image alive in the human conscience to remind the free people of the world of dangerous plans to steal it and normalize it and the rights of the Palestinian people.

Source: Shafaqna Persian