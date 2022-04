SHAFAQNA- Tens of thousands of worshippers today (Friday) offered the last Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The streets of the city of Quds were full of worshipers who had come to the city from different areas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime has deployed more forces in the streets and roads of occupied Jerusalem.

The Israelis have also closed most of the roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque from today, preventing Palestinian youth from entering the mosque.

Source: Shafaqna Persian