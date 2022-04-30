Explosion in front of a mosque in Darulaman, Kabul; More than 50 worshipers were killed+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Today, an explosion occurred in the Darulaman area of ​​Kabul.

Eyewitnesses say the blast took place at the Khalifa Mosque on Darulaman Road.

Reuters quoted the head of the Khalifa Mosque in Kabul as saying that more than 50 worshipers were killed in a powerful explosion after Friday prayers at the mosque.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Sayed Fazel Agha said a man possibly a suicide bomber joined them during the “Dhikr” ceremony and detonated his explosives.

He added: “Black smoke rose and spread everywhere, corpses were everywhere. I survived, but I lost my loved ones.”

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a gathering of worshipers. Some Sunni extremist groups consider the ceremony a heresy in religion.

Eyewitnesses say the explosion was very strong and the number of victims of this terrorist attack is very high.

It is worth mentioning that more than 500 people have gathered in this mosque during prayers.

An emergency hospital in downtown Kabul said it was treating 21 people injured in the blast, and two others died on arrival.

Hospital sources also said that many of the wounded had been taken to hospitals around the incident because they refused to give their names and positions to the media for fear of the Taliban.

Earlier, the Taliban deputy interior ministry spokesman confirmed the deaths of at least 10 worshipers in the blast.

The Taliban also reported low casualties in the blasts of the previous days, but eyewitnesses reported the number of casualties are high.

Source: Shafaqna Persian