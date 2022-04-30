English
Michel Aoun emphasizes security and administrative coordination in holding Lebanese elections

SHAFAQNA- At a meeting of the Lebanese Supreme Defense Council, the Lebanese president stressed security and administrative coordination on the smooth completion of the parliamentary elections.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called for laws to cover media coverage of the election and to work with foreign observers and the election watchdog.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also stressed the importance of preserving the prestige of the government and security agencies to ensure the protection of citizens in this election.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

