English
International Shia News Agency

Umrah pilgrimage cruise voyages from Istanbul to Mecca set to begin in 2023

0
Umrah pilgrimage cruise voyages

SHAFAQNA-Starting next year, a Turkish cruise company will start umrah pilgrimage voyages from the historic city of Istanbul to Mecca.

“We’re planning to start umrah journeys via ship by 2023,” Ay Cruise CEO Cetin Ay told Anadolu Agency.

“With the Istanbul-Jeddah voyage, many people from the Muslim world will come to Istanbul and have the opportunity to go to umrah by ship. They will be able to do both a cruise ship voyage and umrah.”

Saying that Turkiye has a serious cruise ship tourism potential, Ay underlined they are taking a major step forward on this with the new Istanbul-Jeddah tours.

Spain boasts 6.5 million cruise ship passengers annually, he said, adding: “We’ve been developing this project for a year-and-a-half. In 2023, our Istanbul-Jeddah tours will start under halal (Muslim approved) tourism.”

“During the Ottoman era, visits were made to the holy land by train. So this has been an unfulfilled desire for me,” he added.

Source : aa

Related posts

World’s first underground Mosque in Turkey (photos)

asadian

Ramadan in Turkey: a festival that brings joy to the country

asadian

Istanbul: Ulama and Imams of 40 countries discuss the future of Jerusalem [photos]

asadian

More interpreters to help pilgrims in Mecca & Medina holy sites

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Prominent human rights activist arrested in Mecca

asadian

Turkey: Islamic FinTech Summit to be held in March 2022 in Istanbul

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.