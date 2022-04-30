Iraq PM: End of tension between Iran & Saudi Arabia is near

SHAFAQNA-An end of tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia is near, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said.

Iraq, a neighbour to both countries, has hosted five rounds of talks over the past year aimed at restoring ties between Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

Following the latest round in Baghdad, Iraqi officials have sounded increasingly optimistic, talking of an imminent sixth session and even going so far as to raise the prospect of a resumption in diplomatic relations severed in 2016.

Source : france24