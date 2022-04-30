English
HRW warns Poland about safety of Ukrainian refugees

SHAFAQNA-Poland must “urgently” strengthen its prevention measures to protect Ukrainian refugees, particularly women, victims of trafficking, violence and rape.

That’s the warning from Human Rights Watch, which released a new report about the situation.

The organisation highlights “insufficient and inconsistent” measures to control private accommodation or transport in vehicles offered to refugees who have arrived from Ukraine in their hundreds of thousands to neighbouring Poland.

HRW says the lack of checks can “increase the risks of trafficking, exploitation and gender-based violence.”

The new report also includes testimonies from women about what happened to them since they arrived in Poland.

Source : euronews

