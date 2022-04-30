Jordan: Press freedom at stake

SHAFAQNA-The vote by parliament to increase the punishment for journalists covering secret trials in Jordan has sent shockwaves among media workers.

Media workers say the amendments are yet another attack on press freedom, which has already been muzzled by laws and decisions banning media coverage of sensitive or controversial issues, including news of the royal family, workers’ protests, and corruption allegations.

Prior to the amendment, Article 225 of Jordan’s Penal Code stipulated a fine of $17 for violating gag orders, but now MPs voted to add a jail term of three months.

