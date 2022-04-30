UN: More than 3,000 migrants died at sea on their way to Europe in 2021

SHAFAQNA-More than 3,000 migrants died or went missing while trying to reach Europe by sea,UNHCR reported.

The number of deaths (3,077) is twice as many as in 2020, according to the latest report released on Friday.

The UN has called for governments to develop “alternatives” to the dangerous sea routes that asylum seekers desperately use to reach European land.

“Of this total, 1,924 people were reported dead or missing on the central and western Mediterranean routes,” UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

“Another 1,153 died or went missing on the sea route from northwest Africa to the Canary Islands,” she added.

Source : euronews