English
International Shia News Agency

UN: More than 3,000 migrants died at sea on their way to Europe in 2021

0
migrants died at sea

SHAFAQNA-More than 3,000 migrants died or went missing while trying to reach Europe by sea,UNHCR reported.

The number of deaths (3,077) is twice as many as in 2020, according to the latest report released on Friday.

The UN has called for governments to develop “alternatives” to the dangerous sea routes that asylum seekers desperately use to reach European land.

“Of this total, 1,924 people were reported dead or missing on the central and western Mediterranean routes,” UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.

“Another 1,153 died or went missing on the sea route from northwest Africa to the Canary Islands,” she added.

Source : euronews

Related posts

Almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population displaced after one month of war

asadian

Growing demand for Halal footwear in Europe and North America

asadian

UNHCR: Over 1,200 Yemeni families have fled their homes in first two weeks of 2022

asadian

Europe 2021: Increase In Islamophobia

asadian

OIAC named UK as one of the most intolerant countries in Europe toward Christians

asadian

Largest commercial bank in Central & Eastern Europe eyes Islamic finance expansion

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.