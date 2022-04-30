UK: Effects of student loan grades plan on ethnic minority students

SHAFAQNA– Based on a recent analysis, new minimum entry requirements for student loans would have disproportionate effect on students with poorer backgrounds and ethnic minorities in the UK.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has demonstrated that students who pass GCSE English and maths, or 2 E grades at A level can have access to loans. This is while because of these changes, one-fourth of poorer students would not able to receive loans. The effect of these requirements will be much higher on students with Black, British Pakistani or British Bangladeshi backgrounds. Moreover, it has been found that in comparison with higher-attaining students, those who do not attain these minimum qualifications will have worse degree outcomes.

According to University and College Union (UCU) general secretary, Jo Grady, the working class will be attacked as a result of imposing student loan eligibility criteria. However, ministers are trying to prevent them while entering higher education seems unworthy. Promoting to higher education courses which do not improve the students’ career prospects is not acceptable especially for students who have underprivileged backgrounds. The minimum eligibility requirements aim to ensure that those who take advantage of these requirements will continue to study at degree level despite their background.

