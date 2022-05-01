English
Palestinians denounce Israeli rejection of appeal over Gaza killings

SHAFAQNA-Relatives of four Palestinian children who were killed in an Israeli attack in 2014 have denounced a decision by Israel’s Supreme Court to reject a request to reopen an investigation into the deaths as inhumane.

Four members of the Bakr family – Muhammad 12, Zakaria 10, Ismail 10, Ahed 11 – were killed during Israel’s 2014 war on Gaza while playing football on the beach.

In a ruling last Sunday, Israel’s top court upheld earlier decisions by Israeli authorities that determined the killings were a mistake.

Mohammad, 60, the father of one of the children killed, told Al Jazeera he was not surprised by the ruling.

“It is normal in life under Israeli occupation; [Israel] commits a crime and then denies it completely,” he said. “The world talks about children and their rights. Where are the rights of our Palestinian children?”

Source :aljazeera

