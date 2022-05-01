English
Qatar: 520 Mosques & Prayer Grounds ready to host Eid Al-Fitr prayers

SHAFAQNA-Qatar is ready to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, with traditional religious gaiety and fervor.

As many as 520 mosques and prayer grounds have been prepared for Eid al-Fitr prayer. Public parks, beaches and other picnic points have been readied to receive the visitors during the holidays.

Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced that 520 mosques and prayer grounds across the country will host Eid Al Fitr congregations. The Eid prayer will be held at 5:12am.

To accommodate the maximum number of worshipers, more than one places have been provided in each area.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Municipality represented by the General Cleanliness Department has launched a campaign to clean Eid al-Fitr prayer grounds across the country.

Source: IQNA

