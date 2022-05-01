Pakistan & Saudi Arabia to discuss extending term of $3b loan

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would discuss extending the term of a $3 billion loan to help Islamabad’s economy.

Saudi Arabia has long been an intelligence partner of Pakistan as well as a regular source of financial relief for successive governments.

The latest sign of support follows a visit to Saudi Arabia by new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who has inherited a crippling national debt, galloping inflation and a feeble rupee.

A joint statement said the kingdom would continue to support the Pakistani economy and had discussed “augmenting the $3 billion deposit with the central bank through term extension or otherwise”.

Saudia Arabia also pledged “to further enhance the financing of petroleum products” at a time when the South Asian country is suffering from frequent power cuts.

Source : france24