US Muslim students encounter high levels of bullying

SHAFAQNA- In an interview, 700 Muslim students in the state of California reported high levels of bullying and discrimination by peers and teachers. Because of Muslim identity, these students experienced insecure, unwanted, and uncomfortable feelings at school.

According to Amr Shabaik, the civil rights managing attorney for CAIR-LA, since terrorist attacks of 9/11, there have been cases of maltreating and ostracizing toward Muslim students.

Moreover, the students who wear a hijab or headscarf reported pulling or touching of their headscarf hurtfully. Also, cyberbullying was reported by the students who had experienced or witnessed it. Approximately one in four respondents referred to some teachers and administrators who expressed offensive opinions about Muslims or Islam at the school.

Source: www.trtworld.com