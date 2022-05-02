Video: Al-Ziyarah al-Jamiʿa al-Kabira

SHAFAQNA– Al-Ziyarah al-Jamiʿa al-Kabira is among the most important and most perfect ziyarah texts for the Infallible Imams (A.S).

This ziyarah was issued by Imam al-Hadi (A.S) to one of his companion upon his request. The content of this ziyarah text includes Shia beliefs on imamate, Imams’ (A.S) positions and Shia’s duties about them. Al-Ziyarah al-Jami’a al-Kabira can be regarded as a course on knowing Imams (A.S) composed in the form of eloquent and beautiful phrases.

Here is a video of recitation of Al-Ziyarah al-Jamiʿa al-Kabira with Arabic, Hindi, English and Urdu Subscript.

Source: Wiki Shia