Germany: Court upholds ban on pro-Palestine protest in Berlin

SHAFAQNA-A court has upheld a ban on a planned pro-Palestine demonstration in Berlin.

Due to alleged anti-Semitic incidents on the sidelines of an anti-Israel protest last week, the Berlin administrative court endorsed the ban imposed by police earlier this week, a court official told the German Press Agency (dpa) on Saturday.

It was unclear whether the organizers will challenge the decision in a higher court.

Palestinian groups planned to hold a protest in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district against recent Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank and the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

Police barred the protest in an announcement on Thursday, saying there could be a repeat of what they alleged were anti-Semitic incidents at similar demonstrations held last Friday and Saturday.

Source : aa