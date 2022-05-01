English
International Shia News Agency

Germany: Court upholds ban on pro-Palestine protest in Berlin

0
ban on pro-Palestine protest

SHAFAQNA-A court has upheld a ban on a planned pro-Palestine demonstration in Berlin.

Due to alleged anti-Semitic incidents on the sidelines of an anti-Israel protest last week, the Berlin administrative court endorsed the ban imposed by police earlier this week, a court official told the German Press Agency (dpa) on Saturday.

It was unclear whether the organizers will challenge the decision in a higher court.

Palestinian groups planned to hold a protest in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district against recent Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank and the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem.

Police barred the protest in an announcement on Thursday, saying there could be a repeat of what they alleged were anti-Semitic incidents at similar demonstrations held last Friday and Saturday.

Source : aa

Related posts

Hakim: International community should take a serious stance against Israeli aggression

asadian

MEMO: Germany evicts Afghan refugees to accommodate Ukrainians

asadian

15 countries call on EU Commission to urgently disburse aid for Palestine

asadian

Palestine: Muslims & Christians offer Iftar meals to fasting people

asadian

Shtayyeh calls on UK to recognize Palestine

asadian

Israel restricts Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadhan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.