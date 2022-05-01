English
Activists express concern at Islamophobic wave in India

SHAFAQNA-Researchers and activists have expressed concern at the growing wave of Islamophobia in India.

According to Pew Research Center, India hosts 213 million Muslims, which make up 15.5% of its 1.38 billion population.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Asim Ali, a political researcher at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a New Delhi-based think tank, said that the rise in anti-Muslim mobilization, hate speeches, communal agitations, mob violence, is an outcome of a facilitative atmosphere created by the ruling Hindu rightist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“There is a huge market for anti-Muslim mobilization, and local entrepreneurs of bigotry – the sadhus and sadhvis (holy Hindu men and women), who have cropped up all over the place, are in a sense exploiting this market,” he said.

