Mashhad: Imam Reza(A.S.) holy shrine getting prepared to host pilgrims on Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA-Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine in the holy city of Mashhad is getting well-prepared to host millions of pilgrims on Eid al-Fitr.

To host visitors and pilgrims on the auspicious occasion, servants of the holy shrine have been busy with providing facilities needed for the feast; strict observance of health protocols has been an inseparable part of their activities.

Courtyards of Imam Reza holy shrine, particularly Holy Prophet Grand Courtyard, are decorated with colorful lamp chains and green flags. Also, beautiful notes of congratulation have added to the joyful atmosphere of the shrine. A special attention has also been paid to flower arrangements so that pleasant aroma of the flowers can be felt in almost every corner of the complex.

Surfaces and floors of the holy shrine washed with disinfectants following Qadr ceremonies are now ready for Eid al-Fitr pilgrims who come to the complex for performing the Eid’s special prayer.

Like last years’ Eid al-Fitr celebrations, the Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs of the holy shrine has its special non-Persian ceremonies for foreign guests of the complex.

Also, with respect to observing Eid al-Fitr prayer in the shrine, all necessary anticipations with respect to the carpets, disinfectants, and glasses have been made so that pilgrims can have a safe prayer in Imam Reza holy shrine.

It is worth mentioning that city officials have also taken all necessary measures in terms of accommodation, transportation, road services, and health services for arriving pilgrims”.

Source : globe.razavi