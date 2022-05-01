English
International Shia News Agency

WSJ: Europe to make fresh push to revive Iran Nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA-European officials are preparing to make a fresh push to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran. Offering to send a top European Union negotiator to Tehran in an effort to break a stalemate in talks, according to Western diplomats.

Talks have hit a deadlock over Iran’s demand that Washington lift terror designation on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator of the negotiations, has told Iranian counterparts he is ready to return to Tehran to open a pathway through the deadlock, the people said. So far, Iran hasn’t responded with an invitation, the people added.

Source : wsj

