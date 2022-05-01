English
Pope calls for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Mariupol plant

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called for humanitarian corridors to to evacuate civilians from Mariupol plant.

During Sunday’s Regina Coeli, Pope Francis said his thoughts turn to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has been “barbarously bombed and destroyed.

Pope Francis recalled the suffering people of Ukraine, inviting all the faithful, in this month dedicated to the Mother of God, to pray every day a Rosary for peace. He renewed his call for “safe humanitarian corridors” to be established for people trapped in the city’s steelworks complex.

He appealed that we not give in to the logic of violence and the perverse spiral of armed conflict.

Source: Vatican News

