Japan: Restaurant serves Iftar at Yokohama Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Mosques across Japan have resumed community iftar gatherings after two years.

The Yokohama Mosque, the only mosque in the Japanese city, served more than 30 meals on Wednesday to Muslims to break their fast during Ramadan.

At the Yokohama Mosque, the iftar meals were provided by the Lebanese restaurant Al-Ain, which is located in Kanagawa. The meals donated by Al-Ain restaurant consist of a main course including rice, a sandwich, a side such as a piece of chicken and dessert.

Ziad Karam, the owner of Al-Ain restaurant said that he tried to help anyone who needed it at the mosque.

The restaurant has also offered a set iftar menu that is created exclusively for the holy month and charges ¥3,500 ($27) per person. The iftar features a four-course menu that consists of cold and hot mezze platters, main dishes, and desserts to allow guests to indulge in the traditional savory dishes from the Lebanese cuisine.

“Ramadan traditionally has been very busy for us. There are many Japanese people that are interested in the Lebanese cuisine that also join in on the iftar meals,” Karam said.

Additionally, Al-Ain restaurant will be offering halal lamb for three consecutive days through the provision of a “Eid Al-Fitr Dinner Course” in commemoration with Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

Source: IQNA