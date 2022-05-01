The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announced Tuesday as Eid al-Fitr in Britain, European and Scandinavian countries, Middle East & most countries of the world

SHAFAQNA- The office of His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Al-Sistani in Najaf Ashraf announced that Monday is the complement of the holy month of Ramadan, and that Tuesday, May 3, 2022, is the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH in Britain, European and Scandinavian countries, the Middle East and most countries of the world.

The Imam Ali (A.S) Foundation in London announced that the Eid prayer will be held at nine o’clock Tuesday morning and at the following address:

75 Brondesbuty Park

London NW6 7AX

بسمه تعالى

اعلن مكتب سماحة اية الله العظمى السيد السيستاني (مد ظله) في النجف الاشرف بان يوم الاثنين هو المتمم لعدة رمضان وان يوم الثلاثاء 3 ايار 2022م هو اول ايام شهر شوال لعام 1443هـ في بريطانيا والدول الاوربية والاسكندنافية والشرق الاوسط ومعظم دول العالم.

هذا وستقام صلاة العيد في تمام الساعة التاسعة صباحا وعلى العنوان التالي:

75 Brondesbuty Park

London NW6 7AX



Source: Imam Ali Foundation