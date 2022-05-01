English
International Shia News Agency

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announced Tuesday as Eid al-Fitr in Britain, European and Scandinavian countries, Middle East & most countries of the world

0

SHAFAQNA- The office of His Eminence the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Al-Sistani in Najaf Ashraf announced that Monday is the complement of the holy month of Ramadan, and that Tuesday, May 3, 2022, is the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH in Britain, European and Scandinavian countries, the Middle East and most countries of the world.
The Imam Ali (A.S) Foundation in London announced that the Eid prayer will be held at nine o’clock Tuesday morning and at the following address:
75 Brondesbuty Park
London NW6 7AX

بسمه تعالى
اعلن مكتب سماحة اية الله العظمى السيد السيستاني (مد ظله) في النجف الاشرف بان يوم الاثنين هو المتمم لعدة رمضان وان يوم الثلاثاء 3 ايار 2022م هو اول ايام شهر شوال لعام 1443هـ في بريطانيا والدول الاوربية والاسكندنافية والشرق الاوسط ومعظم دول العالم.

هذا وستقام صلاة العيد في تمام الساعة التاسعة صباحا وعلى العنوان التالي:
75 Brondesbuty Park
London NW6 7AX

Source: Imam Ali Foundation

Read more from Shafaqna:

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announced Monday as the last day of Ramadan in Iraq and surrounding areas

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office announced Monday as the last day of Ramadan in Iraq and surrounding areas

asadian

Office of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei announces Monday as last day of Ramadan in Iran

asadian

Video: Ramadhan 2022 online Majalis

asadian

Islamic laws on Alms Tax: Distribution of Zakat Al-Fitrah

asadian

USA: Daily Ramadhan Majalis at Islamic Center of MOMIN in Dallas County [photos]

asadian

Qatar: 520 Mosques & Prayer grounds ready to host Eid Al-Fitr prayers

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.