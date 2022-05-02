English
International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Eid al-Fitr brings little joy for millions of people facing hunger

SHAFAQNA-Afghans struggle to put food on the table as the humanitarian situation continues to remain grim.

People across Afghanistan celebrated Eid on Sunday, but for millions of Afghans, it was yet another day of struggle to bring food to the table.

More than 90 percent of Afghans have been facing a shortage of food, according to the United Nations. Jamal, who did not wish to share his real name, is among those for whom Eid, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, brought little joy.

The 38-year-old has struggled to make ends meet as the country finds itself gripped by a severe humanitarian crisis triggered since the Taliban takeover last August.

Source : aljazeera

