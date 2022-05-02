English
Syria: Bashar Assad Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer in Damascus [Photos]

Bashar al-Assad performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

SHAFAQNA- Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday (02 May 2022) performed Eid Al-Fitr Prayer at Al-Hassan Mosque in Midan neighborhood of Damascus. Syrian Endowments’ Minister, a number of senior officials, people’s Assembly members, clergymen and crowd of citizens performed the prayer with Assad, led by Imam Mohammad Bashar Turkmani.

Sheikh Turkmani stressed the noble meanings of Eid Al-Fitr which indicate tolerance and unity, adding that the Eid comes while the attacks of Israel entity on the occupied Palestinian lands, the Islamic and Christian sanctities continue, particularly on Al-Aqsa Mosque and The Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

“Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) came to complete the good ethics, on top, tolerance and favor,” Imam Turkmani said.

Source : sana

