Ramezani: “Association between libraries of Islam world leads to development of Islam’s culture”

Here is the full text of the message by Mahdi Ramezani, the general-secretary of Iran Public Libraries Foundation:

At the verge of the day of honor, benevolence and immanence of the greatest feast of Muslims, with the aspiration of acceptance of worships and prays of devouts and fasts of Muslims, we congratulate the great blessed Fitr feast to you, your super eminent co-workers and nation. We request unity, peace, health and dignity from God who is the only owner of munificence and almighty, for Muslims all over the world at this great day. The Islam world undoubtedly, will have auspicious future thanks to nationalism, acquaintance, motivation, hope and Muslims abidance of Islamic and Quran’s rules, God’s willing.

At this bright skyline, we must pay a particular attention to the most important and the most alive common problem of Islamic nation, Palestine and the destiny of holly Quds. For solving this problem and effective fighting against global Zionism, the Islam world has no way except unity, sympathy, being away from ignorance, boosting cultural aspects and growing its political insight.

Cultural development, is at the result of enhancing acquaintance and knowledge of all the people. attention of the divine ideology of Islam to the importance of book and library and existence of countless anecdotes about dignity of knowledge and research stands for the position of book well-reading culture at history of Islam and key role of library at formation and growing of Islamic civilization.

We believe that nowadays association and sympathy between the libraries of Islam world is vital and will lead to development and announcement of Islam’s culture in the world. Iran Public Libraries Foundation is ready for any co-working at this cultural, civilize and cordial way.

I Wish of the transcendent God; progressive achievement and dignity of Muslim governments and nations.

Mahdi Ramezani

The general-secretary of Iran Public Libraries Foundation