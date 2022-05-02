English
International Shia News Agency

The protein that’s deadly to bacteria

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Biologists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory and their collaborators have discovered an aberrant protein that’s deadly to bacteria.

They were using E. coli bacteria to study genes involved in building plant cell walls. That research could help scientists learn how to convert plant matter (biomass) into biofuels more efficiently.

This protein had an acutely toxic effect on the cells and all the cells died within minutes of turning on expression of this gene.

The group discovered that the toxic factor wasn’t a plant protein at all. It was a strand of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins that made no sense.

Source: bnl

