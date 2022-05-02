US: Closing of more public schools for Islamic holidays

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, a day that marks the end of the month of Ramadan, some public school districts in the US will be closed on Monday, May 2, 2022, or Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The largest public school system in the US belongs to the New York City in which Muslim students constitute 10% of its population. New York City schools are closed for Eid and a number of smaller school districts have also been do so for more than a decade.

In the last few years, an increasing number of school districts have been closed on the occasion of Eid holidays. During these holidays, a considerable number of students do not go to school. This issue has attracted the attention of school officials.

The exact date of Eid al-Fitr changes from year to year, because Muslims use a lunar calendar that is relatively 11 days shorter than the solar calendar. However, most Americans use the latter one. Some Muslims utilize astronomical calculations to estimate the Islamic calendar while other Muslims use traditional methods of local moon sighting.

Source: theconversation.com