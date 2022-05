SHAFAQNA- Eid al-Fitr prayers was held today (Monday) throughout Saudi Arabia.

The two holy shrines in Mecca and Medina also witnessed a significant presence of worshipers who had come to this holy place to pray.

The King of Saudi Arabia and his son Muhammad bin Salman offered Eid prayers in Mecca and in Masjid al-Haram.

Source: Shafaqna Persian