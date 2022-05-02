Ukraine: Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in shadow of war [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Muslims in Ukraine on Monday (02 May 2022) celebrated Eid Al-Fitr in the shadow of war, marking the end of Ramadhan. A number of Muslim worshippers gathered in the Islamic Community Center Mosque in the capital Kyiv for the Eid Prayer.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Seyran Arifov, the President of the Council of Ukrainian Muslims, said that many Muslims had to leave their homes because of the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine. Some of them take refuge in other countries, while others fled to safer locations within the country, he noted.

Expressing concerns over the war, Arifov called on the Muslim community to do their best to contribute to the country and its people. Seyfullah Rashidov, a Professor at Ukraine’s Izmail State University of Humanities, greeted all Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr and wished them peaceful and healthy life.

Source :aa