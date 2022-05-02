English
International Shia News Agency

Ukraine: Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr in shadow of war [photos]

0
Muslims celebrates Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA- Muslims in Ukraine on Monday (02 May 2022) celebrated Eid Al-Fitr in the shadow of war, marking the end of Ramadhan. A number of Muslim worshippers gathered in the Islamic Community Center Mosque in the capital Kyiv for the Eid Prayer.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Seyran Arifov, the President of the Council of Ukrainian Muslims, said that many Muslims had to leave their homes because of the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine. Some of them take refuge in other countries, while others fled to safer locations within the country, he noted.

Expressing concerns over the war, Arifov called on the Muslim community to do their best to contribute to the country and its people. Seyfullah Rashidov, a Professor at Ukraine’s Izmail State University of Humanities, greeted all Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr and wished them peaceful and healthy life.

Source :aa

Related posts

Mufti of Lebanon warns of consequences of not participating in elections

asadian

USA: More public schools close for Islamic holidays

asadian

Photos: More Than 200000 Palestinians Perform Eid Al-Fitr Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Syria: Bashar Assad Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer in Damascus [Photos]

asadian

Afghanistan: Eid Al-Fitr brings little joy for millions of people facing hunger

asadian

Pope calls for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Mariupol plant

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.