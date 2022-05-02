Mufti of Lebanon warns of consequences of not participating in elections

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian warned of the consequences of avoiding participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections and the danger of electing incompetent people.

In an Eid al-Fitr sermon at Lebanon’s Mohammed Amin Mosque, Derian warned against not participating in the elections, saying Lebanese would be able to rebuild their homeland and institutions, which are on the verge of collapse, by electing members of parliament.

“The Tripoli incident is not the first time that has happened. By not trying to ensure livelihoods, the government intentionally or unintentionally contributed to what was happening to the people,” he said, referring to the sinking of a boat carrying migrants.

“Suffering from severe crises brings us together and unites our national to change the status quo and emerge from collapse and defeat to the extent that we wish the government would carry the message of friendship with the Arab brothers,” Derian said, noting that hunger does not differentiate between religions, sects and regions.

Source: Shafaqna Persian