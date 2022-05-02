US President congratulates Muslims worldwide on occasion of Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA-US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden congratulated Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

“As Muslims in the United States and around the world conclude the month of Ramadan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Jill and I extend our warmest wishes to all who are celebrating this joyous occasion,” said Biden in a statement.

US president said he keeps millions of displaced people and refugees in his thoughts, adding: “As a nation, we must always keep faith with those seeking a better life, and uphold our commitment to serving as a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world.”

“And, (as) Muslims across the United States celebrate Eid, let us renew our dedication to our foundational commitment to respecting all faiths and beliefs,” he said.

On Monday, the White House will resume the tradition of celebrating Eid and honoring Muslim Americans “who are leading efforts to build greater understanding and unity across our nation.”

“The Holy Qur’an urges people to stand firmly for justice and reminds us that we were created as nations and tribes so that we may get to know one another.

Source : aa