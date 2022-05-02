English
Iranian FM congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister in separate messages to his Muslim counterparts expressed congratulations on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr.

Hossein Amirabdollahian in his congratulatory message to his counterparts, added that Eid al-Fitr is the celebration of humanity, the revelation of happiness, and the reward for a month of worship.

In his message, Iranian Foreign Minister wished success and happiness for Muslim governments and people.

Source : IRNA

