Sweden: Riot erupts as far-right leader attempts to burn another copy of holy Quran

SHAFAQNA-A riot broke out when the leader of the far-right Danish party Stram Kurs (Hard Line) burned another copy of Quran on Sunday at Uppsala Mosque.

Rasmus Paluda, who went to the Uppsala Mosque late Sunday under the protection of the police, continued his provocation of burning the copy of the Quran.

Around 10 people rushed toward Paludan to prevent him from burning the copy of the holy book, while he left by getting into his car.

A vehicle was damaged amid the incident, Swedish police said. Paludan burned another copy of the Quran in front of the Stockholm Mosque earlier Sunday.

He has been carrying out the provocation in various cities of Denmark since 2017.

Source : aa