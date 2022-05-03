Blackburn Rovers become first UK football club to host Eid al-Fitr prayers

SHAFAQNA-Blackburn Rovers have become the first UK football club to host Eid al-Fitr prayers on on its stadium.

Hundreds of people congregated at Ewood Park on Monday to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Aerial footage tweeted by the club showed about half the pitch covered with prayer mats and a sheikh delivering a sermon.

Blackburn Rovers, who plays in the English Premier League, published a video clip of the scene of the worshipers lining up in the stadium.

A message from the club read: “Eid Mubarak from everyone at Blackburn Rovers. This morning #Rovers became the first football club in the country to host Eid prayers on the pitch.”

Source : theguardian