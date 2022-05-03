Imam Reza (A.S.) shrine holds Eid al-Fitr prayer

SHAFAQNA-Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine holds congregational prayer of Eid al-Fitr in holy shrine’s Holy Prophet courtyard.

Mohammad Tavakoli, Imam Reza (A.S.) Holy Shrine’s General Director for Holy Sites said that the special ceremony was started by recitation of holy verses of Quran at 06:00 am of Eid al-Fitr day.He added: “Playing kittle drum in the morning of the Eid day as well as serving pilgrims and visitors with blessed packages are other programs of the Eid al-Fitr day”.

Source : globe.razavi , Persian Version