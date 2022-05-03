English
Imam Reza (A.S.) shrine holds Eid al-Fitr prayer

He added: “Playing kittle drum in the morning of the Eid day as well as serving pilgrims and visitors with blessed packages are other programs of the Eid al-Fitr day”.

SHAFAQNA-Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine holds congregational prayer of Eid al-Fitr in holy shrine’s Holy Prophet courtyard.

Source : globe.razavi , Persian Version

