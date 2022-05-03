English
Sweden: Muslim & Orthodox Christian graves vandalized

Muslim and Orthodox graves vandalized

SHAFAQNA- At least 20 graves belonging to Muslims and Orthodox Christians were vandalized in a cemetery in  Malmo. Many tombstones were also scrawled with red paint by unidentified people at Ostra Cemetery, reported Swedish public broadcaster SVT, citing police spokesperson Nils Norling.

The Swedish SvD newspaper reported that around 20 graves were damaged and Muslims who wanted to pray for their deceased relatives on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr noticed the incident and informed the police. Swedish police said they did not have any information about the perpetrators of the incident and asked eyewitnesses to contact them.

Source: aa

