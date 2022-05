SHAFAQNA-Russian Muslims, celebrated Eid al-Fitr in Moscow. In Russia, Eid al-Fitr is also known as Uraza Bayram. Muslims in the country marked Eid on Monday.

Islam is Russia’s second-largest religion after Christian Orthodoxy, with an estimated 20 million believers.

In Moscow, hundreds of city’s one million Muslims gather at the Russian capital’s largest mosque — the Cathedral Mosque — for prayers.

Space is limited, so worshippers often spill out onto the surrounding the streets.





