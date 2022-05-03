Netherlands: Muslims ask government to stop using incorrect term for Eid Al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA-Muslims in the Netherlands ask the Ministry of Justice and Security to stop using the incorrect term “Sugar Feast” for Eid al-Fitr.

The Contact Body for Muslims and Government (CMO), a partnership of over 380 mosques and ten Islamic umbrella organizations in the country, will raise the issue in their next regular consultation with the Ministry on June 15, CMO said to NU.nl.

According to the CMO, “Sugar Feast” does not do justice to Eid al-Fitr, the celebration at the end of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr literally means the “feast of breaking the fast.”

The CMO notices that the community is increasingly uncomfortable with the festive end of the Ramadan fasting period only being associated with eating sweets in the Netherlands.

“The term ‘Sugar Feast’ has nothing to do with the feeling of Ramadan,” CMO chairman Mushin Koktas said to the newspaper.

At the end of April, Minister Karien van Gennip of Social Affairs already used the term Eid al-Fitr during a speech about iftar, the meal with which the daily fast is broken during Ramadan after sunset.

Source : IQNA