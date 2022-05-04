Western universities cut cooperation with Russia

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Following the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, Russian universities are rapidly losing academic contacts with their Western partners.

As of now, many higher education institutions, primarily those from the European Union and the United Kingdom have already temporarily frozen their traditional contacts with Russian partners until the situation is resolved. In addition, many universities have faced an exodus of foreign students and visiting professors.

In addition, many foreign students studying in Russian universities, both on exchange programs and main programs, are leaving Russia for the same reasons.

Source: universityworldnews