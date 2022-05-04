Ukraine war & China lockdowns to cause fastest UK price rises in years

SHAFAQNA- The cost of household goods such as toys, furniture and clothing is rising by the fastest rate in more than 15 years as the impact of the Ukraine war combines with China Covid lockdowns.

Non-food inflation accelerated to 2.2% in April, up from 1.5% in March, according to the latest shop price index from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and market research group NielsenIQ, the highest rate since the monitor began in 2006.

Food inflation rose to 3.5% in April – from 3.3% in March – making it the highest such figure on the index since March 2013, as the price of energy and commodities, including wheat and oil, drove up costs for many producers.

The inflation is intensifying existing pressures on the cost of living, including last month’s energy cap increase that pushed the average electricity and gas bill up by £700 a year.

Source : theguardian