Boston University justified the absence of Muslim students

Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Boston University has justified the absence of Muslim students on Eid al-Fitr.

Boston University’s Policy on Student Absence Due to Religious Observance does accommodate absences due to religious observances, but classes are still held for the general student population.

Students in educational institutions may be excused from classes, examinations and work requirements that fall on days of religious significance, according to Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 151C, Section 2B.

Source: bunewsservice

