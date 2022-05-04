English
International Shia News Agency

The Taliban separates Afghan universities by gender

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Taliban officials call for gender seperation in Afghan universities.

According to the new plan announced by the Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education, during the female shift no male students will be allowed to enter the university; while during the male shift no female students will be allowed to visit the university.

Also, Female professors will not be allowed to teach male students. Only older male professors will be allowed to teach female students in case of ‘urgent’ need, as there are only a few women professors.

Separate entrances have been marked out for women students and they are not permitted to enter the offices and departments of male professors.

Source: universityworldnews

