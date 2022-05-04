Nearly 200M people faced acute hunger last year: EU and UN report

SHAFAQNA- Some 193 million people experienced “acute food insecurity” last year, a joint report by the EU and UN said on Wednesday.

it warning that the war in Ukraine will add to a “perfect storm” to make the hunger crisis even worse in 2022.

Acute food insecurity is defined as a lack of food so severe that it puts a person’s life or livelihood in immediate danger. Its most serious form is famine, leading to starvation and death.

The Global Report on Food Crises, compiled by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Program (WFP), and the European Union, has been monitoring it since 2016 when acute food insecurity was said to have affected 108 million people.

Source : aa