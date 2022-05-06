Taliban gender-based segregation policy in University

SHAFAQNA- Taliban authorities appear to be struggling to implement their gender-based segregation policy in academic institutions of Afghanistan, with new rules being implemented from this week to split the six-day working week evenly between male and female students.

Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education has announced initially for Kabul University (KU) and Kabul Polytechnic University, during the female shift no male students will be allowed to enter the university; while during the male shift no female students will be allowed to visit the university.

Before Taliban half of students at KU were female

Before the Taliban seized the capital of Afghanistan, about half the 20,000 or so students at Kabul University, the country’s oldest university, were female. Women’s education was perhaps the single strongest sign of change and hope for the new Afghanistan. But, in the two months since Afghanistan’s government collapsed, amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal after 20 years of war, thousands of Afghan girls and women have been shut out of their high schools and universities, their studies over and their lives and futures in flux.

The Taliban insist they will allow girls and women to be educated this time around – but only in segregated classes and according to an Islamic curriculum.

After keeping public universities shut for nearly six months, the Taliban resumed the academic activities with their highly criticised gender-segregation policy in February. They first came up with the idea of separate classrooms or sections for female students before the new concept of three dedicated days per week separately for male and female students. This latest move could effectively put an end to any form of co-education.

Use of smartphones has generally been discouraged

The Ministry has also decreed that female graduates must attend their graduation ceremonies wearing the hijab, or Islamic veil, and said no videos or photos of the ceremonies would be allowed to be shared on social media, Afghanistan’s Khaama news agency reported earlier in April.

A female student at the journalism department at KU told University World News that Taliban guards at the entrance to the university inquire if a female student leaves the university even just a few minutes after the end of the female shift.

Women students have also been warned against taking selfies at university, and the use of smartphones has generally been discouraged, she said adding that “graduating students are not allowed to hold mixed graduation ceremonies”.

Earlier this month the Ministry of Higher Education sent an official letter to all private and public universities saying female university students, lecturers and graduates were no longer allowed to attend mixed meetings with male colleagues, and barring female professors from meetings that include male professors.

In conversation with University World News, an array of students and faculty members expressed their frustration at the split-week and full-segregation policy launched this week.

This sudden move with huge ramifications is only going to further complicate and damage the education cycle at this crucial juncture.

Taliban gender-based segregation policy problems

Common Taliban gender-based segregation policy problems in University are as follows:

First, instead of advancing on matters such as teaching methods, accessibility for students across Afghanistan and catching up with the rest of the world, the education system sadly looks under immense political pressure to focus on the segregation issue.

Second, the teaching staff left with no time or energy to research and advance their own knowledge.

“The teaching and administrative staff are exhausted and left with no time or energy to research and advance their own knowledge or simply have a life of their own under this new regime,” said one KU lecturer. He said the split-week policy meant faculty members will have to repeat their lectures and follow-ups on a wide range of subjects twice a week – once for the male students and then for female students – on different days.

The teachers are performing their duties just to survive and make ends meet, not with passion and dedication.

Third, practical problem with this new plan is the rush to adjust lessons originally designed for a week to be taught and learned in three days.

“This is going to exhaust not only the girls, but the boys and teachers alike,” another Kabul-based academic Abdul Hussain said, adding that the younger generation was already traumatised by the political turmoil and economic hardships. “Students and teachers would come under unnecessary and additional pressure and it can only lead to frustration, academic failure, and ultimately the ineffectiveness of the entire university education.”

Forth, pay cuts at a time when teaching obligations are doubled.

A lecturer at Laghman University in Eastern Afghanistan who did not want to be named, complained of pay cuts at a time when their teaching obligations had doubled.

In the past, he added, a lecturer would teach three subjects for six hours. But now they have to teach three subjects for 12 hours, he was quoted by Pajhwok News Agency as saying.

Professors and lecturers at public universities say their salaries and privileges have decreased by 38% since December, at a time when the price of essential goods is rising and job-related obligations have increased in Afghanistan.

Sources : University World News, Time