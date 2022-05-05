Iran President reiterates coherence & unity in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-Iranian President in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi reiterated that coherence and unity in Iraq have been and are issues of importance to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the conversation which was made by the Iraqi premier, Ebrahin Raisi hoped that the political process of recent parliamentary elections in Iraq would soon arrive at a conclusion to form a powerful government.

Further, the President congratulated Iraqi nation and government on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims’ important religious holiday which comes at the end of holy fasting month of Ramadan.

For his part, the Iraqi side congratulated the Iranian people and president on Eid al-Fitr and thanked Islamic Republic for its support from Iraq.

Source : IRNA