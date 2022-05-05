English
USA: Texas Capitol to host Eid Al-Fitr celebration

SHAFAQNA-Texas Capitol to host Eid Al-Fitr celebrationl on Friday.

The Texas chapter of an American Muslim civil rights group plans to hold the first-ever “`Eid celebration at the capitol” on Friday, May 6, inviting all the public to attend.

The event, held by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Austin), will also include a historic first Jummah (Friday Muslim congregational prayer) at the State Capitol.

“We are thrilled to begin this new tradition that will give people of all faiths an opportunity to celebrate Eid with their Muslim neighbors,” said Faizan Syed Executive Director of CAIR-Austin in a statement online.

“We believe programs like this are essential for building bridges and ending misconceptions.”

The program’s goal is to invite people of all faiths and backgrounds to celebrate with their Muslim neighbors, learn about Ramadan and Eid, enjoy delicious free food, and have fun.

Attendants will enjoy free international food and children’s’ activities, ask questions about Islam, see Islamic Art, and try on Muslim clothing from around the world.

The event comes as Muslims worldwide celebrate `Eid Al-Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The three-day `Eid Al-Fitr festival is one of the two main religious celebrations in Islam, together with `Eid Al-Adha.

After special prayers to mark the day, festivities and merriment start with visits to the homes of friends and relatives.

Source :  IQNA

