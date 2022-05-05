English
International Shia News Agency

Palestinian human rights activists blocked from attending UN civil society forum

0
Palestinian human rights activists

SHAFAQNA- The US and Israel have blocked leading Palestinian human rights activists from attending the UN Civil Society Forum in Mexico City.

The Director of Addameer for Human Rights, Sahar Francis, and the Director of Bisan Centre for Research and Development, Ubai Al-Aboudi, were both stopped by the Israeli authorities, apparently at America’s request.

Despite having the necessary documentation, Francis was prevented from boarding a flight to the US on Saturday, a day before Al-Aboudi was stopped from travelling to Amman in Jordan to catch a flight to attend the same event.

Source : middleeastmonitor

Related posts

Expert in ME Affairs: “Israel has many critical security challenges”

asadian

Israeli court extends Palestinian eviction freeze in Sheikh Jarrah

asadian

Photos: First Friday Prayer of Ramadhan in Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Photos: ‘Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign’ set up information stall in Dublin

asadian

Photos: University of Manchester must end racism against Palestinians

asadian

Legal entities in the Occupied Territories called for an end to Israel’s racist acts

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.