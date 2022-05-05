Palestinian human rights activists blocked from attending UN civil society forum

SHAFAQNA- The US and Israel have blocked leading Palestinian human rights activists from attending the UN Civil Society Forum in Mexico City.

The Director of Addameer for Human Rights, Sahar Francis, and the Director of Bisan Centre for Research and Development, Ubai Al-Aboudi, were both stopped by the Israeli authorities, apparently at America’s request.

Despite having the necessary documentation, Francis was prevented from boarding a flight to the US on Saturday, a day before Al-Aboudi was stopped from travelling to Amman in Jordan to catch a flight to attend the same event.

Source : middleeastmonitor