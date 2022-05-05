SHAFAQNA-Israel provoking Palestine factions with actions in Al-Aqsa Mosque.The Israeli government decided to allow settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque today.

Israeli forces have fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas at Palestinians in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound as Israel celebrates its Independence Day.

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem , injuring at least 16 Palestinians and arresting dozens.

The Palestinians have long feared that Israel plans to eventually take over the site or partition it.

A group of Israeli forces raise Israeli flag on top of Ibrahimi Mosque

A group of illegal settlers and Israeli forces raised the Israeli flag on top of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron in the occupied West Bank yesterday.

Flags were placed on top of the mosque and along its walls as part of Israel’s preparations for its Independence Day celebrations on 14 May.

The Palestinian head of Hebron’s Endowments, Nedal Al-Jaabar, “condemned this act as a provocation of the feelings of Muslims and a blatant violation of the sanctity of holy sites and of all international conventions and norms.” He said this was part of Israel’s efforts to alter its historical identity.

Israel’s plan to seize the Ibrahimi Mosque goes against international laws. In 2017, UNESCO included the Ibrahimi Mosque and the Old City of Hebron as a Palestinian heritage site.

Last month, Israeli occupation authorities decision to close the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshippers for two days to hold a concert on the occasion of the Jewish Passover holiday.

Palestine urges UNSC to stop Israel escalations

Palestine has called on the United Nations Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities and stop the Israeli escalation against Palestinians and their sanctities.

A statement issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the Security Council to “take the necessary measures to pressure the Israeli government to stop its aggression and escalation against the Palestinians and force it to abide by international law.”

The Foreign Ministry condemned the violations committed by the Israeli army and settlers throughout the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, especially calls by extremist settler groups to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, raise the Israeli flag on its grounds .

It also condemned the Israeli army’s razing of large areas of Palestinian lands, the uprooting of hundreds of olive trees and assaulting Palestinian shepherds in Masafer Yatta and the villages of Duma and Kufur Malik, and the building a synagogue in the Silwan neighbourhood, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

