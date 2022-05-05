English
Palestinian held “Return March” on Nakba Day+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Palestinians marched in the 1948 Occupied Territories to mark the 74th anniversary of the Occupation of Palestine.

As Israeli settlers celebrated the 74th anniversary of Nakba Day and occupation of Palestine, thousands of Palestinians gathered in the 1948 Occupied Territories to take part in a new round of Return Marches.

It is worth mentioning that on March 30, 2018, the Palestinian people began a peaceful Return March on the Gaza-Israel border on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Earth Day.

During the march, which lasted more than a year, about 200 Palestinians were martyred and thousands more were wounded by Israeli militants.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

